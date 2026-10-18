Bandits have reportedly set several vehicles ablaze in Yar Gada town, Magami District, Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, in what appears to be a retaliatory attack.

Sources who pleaded anonymity, citing a threat to life, said the attack is linked to threats earlier issued by the bandits to burn 250 vehicles plying the Gusau-Dansadau road, as retaliation for an attack carried out against them in Yar Tasha Sahabi area.

According to residents, security operatives and local vigilantes had recently killed some of the bandits in Yar Tasha Sahabi and seized their weapons, a development which angered the criminal gangs.

In a viral video, the bandits had threatened to burn over 200 market-bound vehicles if their weapons were not returned, while also warning residents of Yarkatsina, Wanke and Magami communities.

In what appears to be an execution of the threat, the bandits have in recent days intensified attacks on travellers, mounting roadblocks and setting commuters’ vehicles on fire.

The latest attack in Yar Gada, which was reported on Sunday evening, has thrown travellers and residents of Magami and surrounding communities into panic, especially those who ply the Gusau-Dansadau highway, which has remained one of the most volatile routes in the state.

Residents along the route are said to be living in fear, with some abandoning their vehicles, disrupting transportation and business activities.

Residents have called on security agencies to intensify patrols along the affected highways to forestall further attacks.

As at the time of filing this report, the Zamfara State Police Command and the State Government had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.