The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has granted the Labour Party (LP) access to the election materials that were used for the February 25, 2023 presidential and the National Assembly elections.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Labour Party officials were inspecting the election materials at the Commission’s headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

The LP had rejected the results of the presidential election, which produced the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the president-elect.

Tinubu secured 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who polled 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes respectively.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Court of Appeal serving as the Election Petitions Tribunal had last week granted leave to the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to have access to all the sensitive materials used by INEC in the February 25 elections.

INEC, however, asked the court to vary the order, saying the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) needed to be reprogrammed ahead of the Governorship and State Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, a message earlier shared with LEADERSHIP on Monday by one of the party’s officials, said: “The Labour Party will be at the INEC Headquarters to inspect election materials today.”