Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the contract for the provision of security services to safeguard Abuja rail mass transit phase 1, lots 3, and 1A at a total sum of N718, 193, 250 million.

Chief press secretary to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Anthony Ogunleye made the disclosure after the FEC meeting held on Wednesday at the presidential villa in Abuja.

He said the contract was awarded to two security service providers namely Messrs Al-Ahli Security Guards Ltd, at the cost of N407, 214, 000 million, covering a distance of 27.245 kilometers and eight rail stations, and Messrs Segad Security Protective Company Ltd, at the cost of N310, 979, 250 million, covering a distance of 18 kilometers, comprising of four stations.

The scope of the contract, which will last for two years, includes protection of the rail tracks, Communication and Control Centre infrastructure as well as electrical and signaling equipment.

Also, FCTA’s acting secretary, transportation secretariat, Usman Musa Yahaya while providing more details on the contract explained that the provision of emergency security services to the rail tracks became imperative following the vandalization of portions of the track.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yahaya recalled that following the commissioning of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit operation in June 2018, the provision of rail services continued till the nationwide lockdown, which was occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He regretted that, vandals took advantage of the lockdown and vandalised some of the rail facilities.

“This approval is therefore a very good one for the FCT because it will go a long way in securing the rail track.