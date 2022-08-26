A humanitarian-based non-governmental organisation, Hina Gana Foundation, has distributed delivery kits to 100 indigent pregnant women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The programme was of the foundation’s activities to marks its first edition of the “Birth A Child Programme” in Gwagwalada area of FCT.

President of the foundation, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed, who spoke during the distribution of the items said the programme was aimed at preventing deaths of innocent babies during delivery, hence the need to assist poor pregnant women with some delivery items.

“We noticed that most women do not have the basic necessities to give birth to a child, thereby risking both themselves and the unborn child, so this is a show of love to the unborn child,” she said.

Narrating her experience and inspiration, Mohammed said “I witnessed a pregnant woman who died in my presence while trying to birth a child.

“During the delivery, there was nothing like hand gloves or pads, not a single delivery kit, and it was from that day I decided that I was going to involve pregnant women because no woman deserves to die while giving birth.”

Speaking on challenges faced by the foundation, Mohammed said “because of the fake and those hiding under the humanitarian umbrella, the genuine and passionate ones are not noticed. I have been doing this for 15 years without any sponsor,” she added.

On his part, the founder, Soulbrax Women and Youth Empowerment Initiative, Suleiman Barde, said “Most times, women have high blood pressure because they don’t have delivery items and they know they will be harassed but Hina Foundation has settled that problem in her own capacity and it’s very commendable and deserves all the support to cater for needs of more poor pregnant women.”

“If there is genuine love like this, I don’t think there will be crisis,” Barde added while advocating for support and sponsorship for the foundation.

One of the beneficiaries, Alonge Esther, thanked the foundation for the gesture, saying the items will go a long way in reducing expenses for her and other pregnant women.