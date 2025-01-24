The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has mourned the passing of the former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lieutenant General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, aged 82.

LEADERSHIP reports that Gen. JT Useni died on Thursday after a protracted illness.

Lt. Gen. Useni was appointed Minister of Federal Capital Territory and also Minister of Transport during the military regime of the former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, where he served the nation meritoriously in the implementation of the master-plan of the FCT during its budding stage.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, on behalf of of FEC, conveyed the condolence message on Friday.

SGF, in a statement by the director of media in the Office of SGF, Segun Imohiosen, described the late Army General as one of the quintessential Army Generals whose selfless sacrifice in promoting the nation’s peace and unity will remain indelible in the sand of time, urging the younger military officers to imitate his enviable track records.

Sen. Akume eulogised the unwavering determination of the late military icon to serve his people and the nation at large, which led to his transition to politics and later served as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Akume commiserated with the Government and people of Plateau State, Useni’s immediate family and prayed to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal repose.