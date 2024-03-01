The secretary to the government of the federation, Senator George Akume, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has mourned the death of the former minister of education, Prof. Fabian Ngozichukwu Chinedum Osuji, aged, 82.

Osuji served as minister of education during the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo where he played a key role in initiating policies that impacted positively in the sector.

The SGF in a statement signed by the director of information, Segun Imohiosen, described Osuji as a thorough-bred politician and an experienced scholar.

“His love for humanity and passion for the development of university education in Nigeria through policy making, research and publications have made an indelible mark in the education sector,” Akume said.

He commiserated with the government and people of Imo State, his immediate family and prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest.