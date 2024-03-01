Federal government has directed principals to resuscitate relevant school clubs and societies such agric, press, literary and debating societies to keep the mind of students occupied with useful thoughts.

The move, according to the government, is to create an environment that empowers students to make positive choices and resist the allure of vices that threaten to derail their potential.

The minister of state for education, Yusuf Sununu, stated this during the sensitisation of parents, teachers, students and other stakeholders to kick out vices in secondary schools in Abuja, yesterday.

Sununu also directed all the school‘s management to increase their surveillance on schools‘ vices most especially now in the era of social media.

“The triads of learning, character and imparting skills cannot come at a better time than now when the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is committed and demonstrates the political will to renew the hope of Nigerians especially in the educational sector.

“Vices in so many different guises have eaten deep into the fabric of our society especially amongst students in secondary schools as they now divert and channel their energies to these vices instead of being serious with their academic work.

“Secondary schools are not just places of learning but nurturing grounds where young minds are shaped, and values instilled.

“However, in recent times, there has been growing concern about the infiltration of vices that threaten to compromise the very foundations upon which our institutions stand. It is our collective responsibility to address this issue head-on and create an environment that fosters growth.

“Vices, be they in the form of substance abuse, bullying, or any other destructive behavior, have a profound impact on the well-being of our students.

“These detrimental influences not only hinder academic progress but also compromise the emotional and social development of our young minds.

As educators, parents, and mentors, we cannot turn a blind eye to this issue; we must confront it with courage and determination.“

To achieve this, he said it is crucial that there is engagement in open and honest conversations with the students. „We must create platforms for them to express their concerns, fears, and challenges. By fostering an atmosphere of trust and understanding, we can break down the barriers that allow vices to take root in the shadows.“

Also, the director, senior secondary education department, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, lamented that secondary schools, once revered as bastions of knowledge and character formation, are now grappling with a myriad of vices that threaten the very fabric of the society.

„From substance abuse to examination malpractice, from bullying to cultism, these vices have infiltrated our educational institutions, corroding the minds and souls of our future leaders.

„But amidst this grim reality, there is hope. The power to effect change lies within each and every one of us gathered here today.

„It is incumbent upon us – parents, teachers, and students alike to unite in our resolve to root out these vices and reclaim the sanctity of our schools,“ she said.