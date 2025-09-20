Given the prevailing economic challenges and the soaring cost of living, how sustainable is the N70,000 minimum wage for the average Nigerian worker?

Advertisement

Workers have been coping terribly. Many are living on shoestring budgets, flying by the seat of their pants. Life has become a daily strugglemarked by misery and uncertainty.

Let me take you back a little. The N70,000 minimum wage was accepted based on certain critical understandings. At the time, it was agreed that tariffs and utility charges would remain unchanged. The wage review cycle was also shortened from five years to three. Additionally, the government promised to introduce Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses in large numbers to replace petrol and diesel vehicles, these were meant to serve unions, workers, and other key sectors of the economy.

In essence, the N70,000 minimum wage was part of a broader relief package. But almost immediately after its acceptance, the government raised tariffs in both the petroleum and electricity sectors. Electricity alone increased by over 250 per cent. These sharp hikes drastically altered the economic landscape, driving up production costs, forcing companies to shut down, and triggering widespread job losses. Meanwhile, school fees, transportation costs, and the general cost of living soared.

These developments rendered the N70,000 minimum wage practically worthless. Today, that amount can’t even buy a bag of rice or beans. Nigerian workers have been pushed into deeper hardship, which is why we are calling on the government to urgently review the minimum wage.

What position has the government taken regarding the calls to revisit and adjust the ₦70,000 minimum wage?

The government says it is still consulting. However, it’s important to note that the minimum wage review cycle is supposed to occur every three years.

Given that the three-year review cycle has not yet elapsed, isn’t the demand for a wage review premature? Or is this more in line with a temporary wage adjustment, similar to the palliative wage award introduced after the petrol subsidy removal?

We are not violating anything. I have already explained the conditions under which we accepted the ₦70,000 minimum wage. Once one party to an agreement unilaterally breaches a fundamental term, the other party is no longer bound to uphold that agreement. That is a well-established principle of law.

So, we are acting fully within the law. But let’s be clear: a national minimum wage and a wage review are two different concepts. They may be interrelated, but they are not the same.

Since the matter currently on the table is the national minimum wage, I can confidently say that we are absolutely within our rights. We are simply asking the government to go beyond ₦70,000. In fact, some state governments are already paying up to ₦100,000, so why shouldn’t the federal government lead by example? The economic parameters have clearly changed.

When you referenced the review of salaries for political office holders, what exactly do you find problematic or unfair about it?

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has proposed higher wages for political office holders, even in the face of widespread public outcry. The Commission’s chairman attempted to justify this by claiming that the president earns about a million naira or less, while others in public service earn significantly more.

But let’s be realistic. Nowhere in the Constitution does it state that the president must be the highest earner in the country. And even if he earns less, what exactly does the president spend his salary on? Does he buy fuel? Pay rent? Maintain his own vehicles? It’s absurd to compare his situation to that of the average Nigerian worker.

The truth is that those who already enjoy privileges and perks are constantly looking for ways to grab more of our national resources, while those living in poverty are pushed even further down.

Every time the issue of workers’ wages is raised, the government claims that resources are scarce. Yet, when it comes to salaries and benefits for political office holders, there’s suddenly no shortage of funds.

Just look at the numbers: the last wage increase for workers was between 45 and 50 percent. But for political office holders, it was around 800 percent. That’s why today, a professor in a Nigerian university earns about ₦500,000, while a politician, who in many cases contributes very little , takes home millions, excluding hidden allowances.

This is inequality in its rawest and most brutal form.

Some believe that individual states should have the flexibility to negotiate wages based on their financial capacity. What is your response to this viewpoint?

That argument is misplaced. States already have the freedom to design their own salary structures. What a director earns in Anambra is not the same as what a chief earns in Benue. Kaduna’s salary package differs from Yobe’s. So, states already enjoy that latitude.

The national minimum wage is not intended to override state salary structures. It is meant only to set a floor, a baseline to protect the most vulnerable workers who cannot negotiate on their own. That is the logic behind it. Simply put, no Nigerian worker should earn below a certain minimum.

How long is labour willing to wait for the government to complete its consultations on the wage review, and have you presented a figure you consider fair?

We cannot wait indefinitely. The government must act in its own enlightened self-interest. A pauperised citizenry will only breed more poverty and ultimately undermine the government itself.

We are calling for a review not just of the national minimum wage, but of wages across the board. Judges have had their review, public office holders have had theirs, workers cannot be left behind.

Look at history. In 2000–2001, President Obasanjo raised wages on his own initiative, without any demands from the unions. Teachers were able to buy cars, workers regained dignity, and the economy felt the positive impact.

Similarly, in 2009, during the recession, President Obama raised wages and provided support to businesses, which helped pull the economy into nearly a decade of growth. Our government should learn from that example.

In light of today’s economic realities, what do you consider to be a fair minimum wage?

Considering the rising energy tariffs, petroleum prices, and the overall cost of living, I would say ₦1 million is a fair figure.

Do you believe the government can realistically afford to pay ₦1 million as the minimum wage?

I’m not privy to the government’s finances, but it is clear that the government is very wealthy. Its allocation from the Federation Account Committee has increased from ₦700 billion to ₦1.3 trillion monthly. In August alone, it shared over ₦2 trillion. With new taxes coming into effect from January, the government could be distributing ₦5 trillion or more every month.

So, affordability is not the issue. The real question is, what benefit does it serve the government to be so rich while its citizens remain impoverished?

Politicians often argue that capital expenditure is more important than recurrent spending. But let me tell you, recurrent spending putting wages directly into people’s pockets is critical to survival. Infrastructure projects are desirable, yes, but corruption erodes their value. People need to survive to actually use the roads or schools the government builds.

So, let no one deceive you: the government is rich enough to pay workers properly.

Looking ahead to 2026, if the wage review does not happen and new taxes are introduced, how is labour preparing workers?

We are currently sensitising and mobilising workers. Let me be clear, we are not threatening the government. We don’t speak in vague terms. If a strike or protest is planned, we will communicate that openly. For now, our focus is on raising awareness and preparing workers for what to expect in 2026.

We are informing them about the new taxes they will face and the increasing pressures on their daily livesincluding those in the informal sector, like vegetable sellers and mechanics. Everyone will feel the impact. Our goal is simply to raise awareness.

Finally, what message would you like to send to the government regarding a fair wage for workers?

Our position has been consistent: while government market reforms may be well-intentioned, they must have a human face. The current policies have created uncertainty and hardship. The government must act swiftly to alleviate this suffering.

Regarding palliatives, there must be transparency. The government claims to have added 8.5 million people to the cash transfer scheme, let’s see the beneficiaries. Publish their names. In advanced countries, if you claim to have created jobs or supported households, you provide evidence.

In Nigeria, we are told millions have been lifted out of poverty. But where are they? Who are they? Without proof, these are just empty statistics, and Nigerians are not fools. This is an educated and enlightened audience. The government should stop statistical banditry and show real evidence.

That is our call, let the government treat workers fairly, review wages in line with reality, and prove that it truly cares for its people.