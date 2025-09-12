The Federal Government has commended celebrity chef Hilda Baci for her ongoing attempt to set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) by cooking the world’s largest pot of jollof rice in Lagos on Friday.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who delivered the government’s commendation, described Baci’s effort as “another demonstration of Nigeria’s global excellence”.

The Minister spoke through the Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, at the Eko Hotel and Suites venue of the event in Lagos.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Baci rose to fame in 2023 after breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon with a 93-hour effort.

She is now undertaking an ambitious challenge using a six-metre-wide custom-built pot to cook jollof rice.

“The Federal Government lauds Hilda Baci’s extraordinary effort in putting Nigeria once again on the global map.

“Her dedication to excellence and her unrelenting pursuit of greatness exemplify the Nigerian spirit that the world has come to appreciate,” he said.

According to him, her journey underscored the values of perseverance, commitment, and legitimate labour.

Idris further pledged the Federal Government’s support for the initiative and similar projects that promote Nigerian excellence abroad.

“We recognise and celebrate Nigerians like Hilda Baci who serve as ambassadors of our nation’s capabilities, talents, culture, and food,” he said.

The minister praised her meticulous preparation and adherence to hygiene standards, noting that such professionalism reflects “the quality and integrity that define Nigerian excellence.”

He urged the thousands of young Nigerians who thronged the venue to emulate Baci’s discipline and hard work, Idris also expressed optimism that Baci’s record attempt would inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs and creatives.

“We encourage more young Nigerians to channel their creativity and talents into ventures that will not only benefit them personally but also contribute to national development and global recognition,” he added.

On behalf of President Bola Tinubu, Idris wished Baci success in her quest, stressing that her achievement would be a collective national victory.