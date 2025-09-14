The Federal Government has announced major clarifications on the roles and responsibilities of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI).

Advertisement

The clarifications, according to a statement on Sunday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade was part of reforms to strengthen the teaching profession, streamline education delivery, and ensure high-quality learning for every Nigerian child.

Under the new framework, the NTI will return to its core mandate of in-service teacher training and continuous professional development at the foundational, basic, and post-basic levels, while the TRCN will focus exclusively on regulating the teaching profession and licensing qualified teachers nationwide.

Announcing the reform, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa said the move reflects the Ministry’s aggressive agenda to restructure its agencies in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope mandate towards providing the highest standard of education across the country.

Also, in line with this reform, the Federal Government has introduced new welfare terms and operational guidelines for both agencies covering teacher licensing and registration, professional development requirements, monitoring and compliance mechanisms, teacher welfare and benefits, as well as curriculum and professional practice standards.

“Going forward, no teacher will be allowed to stand before a Nigerian classroom without proper registration and licensing by TRCN. This ensures that every child is taught by competent, professional teachers who meet the highest standards,” Alausa said.

The Minister explained that both agencies now have new operational guidelines to enhance governance, oversight, and accountability.

Key provisions for TRCN include mandatory teacher registration and licensing, digital integration with the national Education Management Information System, and strict enforcement of ethics and discipline within the profession.

For its part, the NTI will serve as the national implementing body for distance-based teacher training programmes, while ensuring its courses align with approved standards and frameworks.

Alausa described the reform as “a big day for the Nigerian child,” emphasising that the restructuring will sustain ongoing progress in teacher quality and educational outcomes.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to embedding professionalism in teaching, expanding access to continuous professional development, and enforcing compliance across all levels of education.

“This reform is about results and sustainability. It is about building a future where Nigerian children are taught by the best, prepared for the best, and supported by the best. We are consolidating progress to ensure sustainability, capability, and accountability in our teaching workforce. It is Renewed Hope in action,” the statement said.