The federal government has approved the sum of N5,128,180,623 for the funding of 185 successful research proposals under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) National Research Fund 2023 grant cycle.

The approval, which was conveyed by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, followed the report of the TETFund National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee, which recommended the funding of the 185 research proposals after a rigorous screening exercise that commenced in March, 2023 with the receipt of 4,287 Concept Notes from applicants.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the acting director, public affairs at TETFund, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, a breakdown of the approval indicates that the “sum of N3,784,635,923.00 was approved for the Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation thematic group; N759,875,400.00 for Humanities and Social Science while Cross Cutting received N583,669,300.63 with individual grants ranging between N8 million and over N46 million.”

The statement also said that some of the approved research works under the Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation thematic group included Application of the Hydro-Biogeochemical Framework to Develop a National Rural Water Quality Assurance Plan for Sustainable Water Quality Management In Nigeria; Development and Use of Doubled Haploid Maize Lines for Improved Maize Yield and Tolerance to Armyworm (Spodoptera Frugiperda); Development of an Intelligent Multichamber Evaporative Cooling Preservative System for Post-Harvest Storage of Selected Fruits in Nigeria and Development of Electric Vehicle With Special Tracking Features, among others.

It added; “Projects under Cross-Cutting thematic group include Utilisation of Scrap Tires and Plastic Wastes as aggregate Conductive Material for Renewable Energy Storage System; Development of Appropriate Technology for the Production of Aluminum Alloy Sacrificial Anodes for Applications in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry, as well as Development of an Economical Low Voltage Programmable Electroporator and Investigation of Pulse Electric Field for Wound Healing and Cancer Treatment; etc.

“Approved under Humanities and Social Science are Digital Financial Inclusion, Rural Households’ Consumption Structure and Well-being in Nigeria; Equity and Inclusion: Creating Access to Library Resources for Students Living with Vision Impairment in e-Learning Environment in Nigerian Universities and Mitigating Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder among Frontline Nigerian Army Personnel using Stress Inoculation Therapy; and others.”