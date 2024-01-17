As residents count losses and seek ways to mitigate the effect of the deadly Ibadan explosion, Nollywood actress, Aisha Lawal, has recounted her near-death experience from the incident.

The actress and producer, who took to her Instagram page, said she would have been a victim but for the mercy of God. She noted that she had parked her car to buy ‘suya’ in front the estate, which is believed to be point of explosion in Bodija area but later moved to another location before the incident happened on Tuesday night.

While appreciating God for her life, the movie star claimed that there were many dead bodies under the rubble of the destroyed buildings.

“Alhamdulilah for today, I was at Bodija when the explosion happened, in fact, my ears are still ringing from the effect. Thank God for our lives.

“I even parked to buy suya opposite that Estate o! Now later moved my car from Sloggers Club to the Metro hotel on the same Osuntokun when it happened. Olohun anu oooooooo

“Too many dead bodies, ehhhhhh what exactly is going on ooo. Olohun sanu oooo.”