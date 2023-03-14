Federal government has arraigned a property developer, Mr. Cecil Osakwe before Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over electricity theft.

He was arraigned on a two-count charge before the court.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail by the court.

Justice Nyako granted him bail in the sum of N1m with a warning that under no circumstances should he miss the trial.

She threatened to revoke his bail, if he fails to show up for his trial.

The prosecutor, Mr Baba Ali, an assistant director in the ministry of Justice, described the decision of the court as a welcome development.

He said the prosecution of the defendant will serve as deterrent for others.

Osakwe had through his counsel, Mr Victor Giwa, told the court that he had a motion for a stay of the arraignment of his client

He drew the attention of the court to a pending suit challenging the legality of the panel that investigated his client and appealed to the court for stay proceedings

But the court overruled him and asked that the charge be read to the defendant.

The court fixed the matter to May 2, 2023 for trial.

At the last adjourned date, Justice Nyako threatened to issue a bench warrant, if Osakwe fails to appear in court for his arraignment.