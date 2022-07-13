Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has directed AG Vision Construction Nigeria Limited, the contractor handling the rehabilitation of Yola-Mubi highway to remobilise to site and ensure timely completion of the 194 km road project in Adamawa State.

Mustapha said funding of the project would no longer be an issue as federal government has developed multiple sources for funding it, which includes an appropriation (budget) of N1.5 billion in 2022, Sukuk bond of between N3.5 to N5 billion as well as NNPC’s Tax Credit Scheme that is also being used for the building of a few other roads in some states.

The federal government approved N29.8 billion as revised cost for the rehabilitation of the road awarded in 2017 but neglected for over five years.

“I am very disappointed with the performance of the project as the government still owes the contractor. This contract of Yola-Mubi Road was awarded in 2017 for N22 billion, due to slow pace of work, there was a review and this year another N29 billion was approved. We do not want another review, the company must return to site or face the consequences,” the SGF said.

Mr Mustapha also inspected Dabna, Kubtava in Hong local government area, Jimeta main bridge and Jabbi-lamba gully erosion site in the state.

Earlier, minister of Transportation, Mua’zu Sambo, who is overseeing the Ministry of Works, told the contractor to speed up the work, adding that the level of work is not palatable. “Your company is exhibiting incompetence,” the minister told the management of AG Vision.

Meanwhile, the SGF was at the Church of The Brethren, popularly known as EYN church headquartered in Kwarhi Mubi to condole with the church and the family of Rev. Daniel Umaru whose two sons were killed by insurgents.

He was received by Vice President of the church, Rev Anthony Addua Ndamsai who urged the federal government to seek foreign help to end the ravaging insurgency in the country.