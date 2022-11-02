The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has assured maximum support and encouragement to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as the players of the World Cup bronze medalists Flamingos graduate from one level to another.

The minister of youth and sports, Mr Sunday Dare, made the pledge when he hosted the players and officials of Nigeria’s U17 women football team, Flamingos that finished third at the just concluded FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India yesterday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

“We commend you for the way you performed without fear and held up the flag to win a historic bronze for our country in this competition. I praise the NFF for the support to the team right from their screening through the qualifiers and to the arrangements for final camping in Turkey and the final tournament in India. We must also commend the coaching crew for their steadfastness in imparting the right knowledge to the players.

“I will be happy to see these players graduate from this level to the U20 and then to the senior team, because they have the skills and talent, and demonstrated ability to do very well. The Ministry will give NFF the right support to achieve that. They have served well as good ambassadors of our country on and off the pitch.”

Earlier, NFF President Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, who introduced the team to the Minister, recalled the team’s exploits during the qualifying campaign and at the final competition in India, describing the players as “young, energetic, vibrant, positive and promising.”

Captain of the team, Alvine Dah-Zossu, expressed appreciation to the Ministry and the NFF, and thanked Nigerians from all walks of life who prayed for and wished the team well in India.

Earlier, on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, a dummy cheque of the sum of N3million promised the team by Super Eagles’ captain Ahmed Musa was presented to the players and officials at the airport. Chairman of the NFF Task Force on Youth Competitions, Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi promised the team the sum of $10,000.

The Presidency will host the team at a later date.