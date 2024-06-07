Ad

Federal Government has expressed support for the establishment of nine new Federal Agricultural Universities, Colleges and Research Institutions initiated by the House of Representatives.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari conveyed the President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s consent, during the public hearing of nine bills for the new institutions in Abuja on Friday.

These are Federal University of Agriculture Fiditi – Oyo, Oyo State (Establishment) Bill, sponsored by Hon. Akeem Adeyemi; and Federal College of Agriculture Agila, Benue State (Establishment) Bill, sponsored by the House’s Deputy Spokesperson, Hon. Phillip Agbese as well as a bill to establish the National Institute for Oil Palm Research, Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, sponsored by Hon. Joseph Adegbesan.

Three of the Bills seek to amend Federal Universities of Agriculture Act 2010 to establish Federal University of Agriculture in Oyo, Delta and Enugu States, while the remaining six Bills seek to amendment of Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Act, 2004 to pave way for the establishment of Agricultural Colleges and Institutes in Benue, Ekiti, Bauchi, Delta, Nasarawa and Ogun States, respectively.

The Minister who was represented by Director Planning & Policy Coordination and Executive Secretary of Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Prof. Garba Shambutu, however decried the unabated crisis trailing the land donated by various host communities several years after the establishment of various Agricultural institutions.

He however threatened that plans are underway to relocate most of the affected institutions to more peaceful locations, just as he warned against the undue resistance against the appointment of people from various states of the Federation.

In his keynote address, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas who was represented by his Deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu reiterated the present administration’s commitment towards diversification of the economy and food security.

According to him, “To fast-track the Federal Government’s drive for food security, modern and mechanised farming and diversification of the economy the need for more specialised agricultural institutions that are innovative and research-based has become imperative.

“This understanding informed the listing of agricultural reforms in the 10th House’s Legislative Agenda to address the nation’s high cost of food items.

“We believe that if these Bills are well processed with robust inputs from you, they would strengthen the nation’s quest for food sufficiency and socio-economic development of our country.”

In his address, Chairman, House Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions, Hon. Adeyemi averred that the establishment of these institutions aligned with the government’s agenda to diversify the economy and promote self-sufficiency in food production.

“These institutions will not only equip our youths with the necessary skills and knowledge but will also bridge the gap between traditional farming methods and modern technologies, it will also serve as a catalyst for innovation, technology transfer, and collaboration among academia, industry, and government agencies.

“It will help to provide the necessary manpower, extension agents and specialists to boost food security in Nigeria; it will also allow young Nigerians access to basic knowledge, skills and emerging techniques in agricultural production value chains and many more,” the lawmaker said,

In his presentation, Hon. Agbese who described Agila as a peaceful community, said the area which is known as food nerve of the country is underdeveloped.

While noting that the establishment of Federal College of Agriculture in Agila will bring federal presence to the community, he added that it will impact positively on the food production and security of the country.

He added that, “Each time you hear Benue as the food basket of the nation, it is actually very true, but it is most appropriate to say that the food that we produce in Benue that made Benue the food basket of the nation comes from my Constituency.”