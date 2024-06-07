Ad

In an exciting development, the prestigious ‘Anambra Legends’ Achiever Award’ has undergone a significant transformation. It has now evolved into the ‘South-East Legends & Achievers Award’, marking a new era of inclusivity and recognition.

The change reflects a commitment to honouring outstanding individuals from across the entire South-East region, not just Anambra State. The award will now celebrate legends and achievers from Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States. This expansion aims to acknowledge and appreciate a broader range of individuals who have made substantial contributions to the development and progress of the region.

The renamed award program will maintain its original schedule. The event is set to take place on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the La Villa Hotel & Resort in Awka, Anambra State capital. The festivities will commence at 5pm.

The transformation underscores the award’s dedication to celebrating excellence and achievements throughout the South-East, providing a platform to recognise the significant impact made by distinguished individuals in the region.