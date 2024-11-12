The federal government has prohibited licensed flight crew members from operating multiple airlines concurrently.

This was announced by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which came up with the restriction after discovering that pilots and other crew members were providing services to different airlines at the same time.

In a circular with number NCAA/DGCA/AOL, dated November 6, 2024, and signed by the acting director-general of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, the regulatory agency said the practice has been declared illegal.

The circular stated that operating for more than one airline at the same time poses significant safety risks.

It stated that the licence granted to a pilot or any flight crew member is specific to an operator and based on the approved Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The circular was issued to Accountable Managers/Director of Flight Operations and Chief Pilots titled, “Prohibition of ad-hoc flight operations for multiple airlines.”

Part of the statement read: “It has come to the notice of the Authority through our surveillance reports that licensed flight crew members utilise the privileges simulators and proficiency checks endorsed on their license to operate for multiple airlines.

“The Flight Simulator Training Device/facility approved by the Authority is operator specific based on the training program and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for such an operator.

“Instances where pilots operate for more than one arline concurrently without safety considerations of such actions poses a safety risk to the industry.”

The NCAA stated that with effect from the date of issuance of the directive, all operators and holders of pilot licences were informed that the action will be treated as a violation of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations.