President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday returned to Abuja after his participation in a high-level Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tinubu arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 8pm local time and was welcomed by senior government officials.

During the extraordinary summit in Saudi Arabia, Tinubu called for immediate end to Israeli military actions in Gaza, describing the conflict as one that has “persisted for far too long, inflicting immeasurable suffering.”

Expressing Nigeria’s deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Tinubu reaffirmed the nation’s support for a two-state solution that would allow Israelis and Palestinians to live in “security and dignity.”

He commended Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for organising the summit, calling it a critical step towards renewed diplomatic efforts for lasting peace in the region.

The president further emphasised that Nigeria, with its own experiences in fostering stability, would continue to back international peace initiatives in the Middle East.