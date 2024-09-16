The federal government on Sunday commenced the first phase of free conversion of petrol-powered commercial vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Business Development Executive, Presidential CNG, Louisa Afu stated that this was part of the government’s efforts to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy and promote cleaner energy.

Afu stated that the conversion, which was being carried out by certified technicians, involves the installation of CNG kits in vehicles to allow them to run on natural gas instead of petrol.

She noted that the free conversion exercise is expected to benefit many vehicle owners in Ibadan and its environs, who will not only reduce their fuel costs but also contribute to a cleaner environment.

She assured Nigerians that the exercise will be extended to other parts of the country, as part of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment towards promoting sustainable energy solutions.

She said, “We are here on behalf of the President to hand over 150 conversion kits and cylinders, these kits are to be used by commercial vehicles, this is one of the ways the President has said he feels the pains of Nigerians.

“CNG is a proper and better option, gas is cheaper, sustainable and safer, Nigeria is a gas country because we have more gas than oil, gas is more sustainable, we have refilling stations in Ibadan, and more of them are still coming up, every vehicle from 1996 till date can be converted from petrol to CNG.”

In their separate remarks, the Vice Chairman and Treasurer, Park Management System (PMS) in Oyo State, Alhaji Ademola Adeoye, and Kamorudeen Idowu thanked President Tinubu for the initiative, describing it as a welcome development in the transportation sector.

The duo said CNG has reduced the cost they spend on petrol, adding that the cost of transportation will begin to reduce as soon as their members begin to embrace the initiative.

Meanwhile, a CNG user, Dr. Sowole Jayieola lamented that the cost of conversion to CNG was still high, urging the government to reduce the cost for more Nigerians to embrace it.

“I converted my car last two months, it is the best way to go, I used to spend between N20,000 to N250,000 monthly on petrol, but now that I’ve converted to CNG, I now spend between N25,000 to N26,000 monthly.”