In a gesture of solidarity, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has donated 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Nigeria, aimed at providing relief for victims of the recent floods across the country.

The aid was officially handed over to the federal government at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The relief materials were received by officials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Alshamsi, delivered the supplies on behalf of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Al Nahyan.

Ambassador Alshamsi emphasised that the donation reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to assist countries affected by natural disasters.

“This gesture demonstrates our strong resolve to stand by nations in times of crisis,” he said.

Permanent Secretary in Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ahmed Dunoma, expressed profound appreciation on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

He acknowledged the enduring relationship between Nigeria and the UAE, stating, “We are grateful for this support, which underscores the strong ties between our two nations.”

Echoing this sentiment, NEMA Director-General, Zubaida Umar, also thanked the UAE government, noting the crucial role the aid will play in Nigeria’s ongoing recovery efforts.

“This generous donation will undoubtedly complement the bold steps taken by the Federal Government to provide relief and help flood victims rebuild their lives,” Umar remarked.

The UAE’s aid package is expected to provide critical support to those affected by the floods, easing the burden on already strained local resources and strengthening Nigeria’s ability to respond to future disasters.