Indigenous oil service companies are now building new capacities and strengthening technical competences following federal governments launch of the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme, the chairman and group Chief executive officer, Oilserv Group, Engr. Emeka Okwuosa, has said.

Okwuosa said, local firms are profoundly working closely with investors and government to ensure the success of the initiative to derive more revenue for the federation account and end the pollution of the environment.

Speaking after being conferred with CON by the president, Muhammadu Buhari, he said, the honour comes with more expectations having been recognised for his enormous contributions in enlarging the economy through delivery of critical infrastructural projects.

Okwuosa further added that Oilserve has been a critical partner in the construction of the 40-inch x 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project.

He said, the completion the project will provide gas for generation of power and feedstock for gas-based industries, and also facilitate the revival of declining industries and the development of new ones along transit towns in Kogi State, Abuja (FCT), Niger State, Kaduna State and Kano State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Oilserve has achieved a lot in the country over the past 25 year of its operations. The reason is that we deploy experienced folks and determination to make impressions first in the oil and gas industry and then in other sectors are areas of the entire country.

“Yes, we have been involved in many projects; and we have been able to deliver many difficult projects: difficult in technical, difficult in environment and difficult sometimes because of the politics of what we do as human beings and organisations, and also difficult due to issues of security.”