The United States(US) Consulate and Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited have announced a decision to collaborate on boosting investments and trade between Nigeria and the US.

The US Consul General, Mr Will Stevens, at the closing gong ceremony held to commemorate his courtesy visit to NGX at the weekend, said, the US is committed to facilitating its strategic interests of which increasing US investments to Nigeria; Nigerian investments to the US; and trade between the US and Nigeria is paramount.

“Our goal is to work with the Exchange to create transparency and accessibility for Nigerian companies to international investors. I am looking forward to doing everything I can to increase trade between our nations, US investments in Nigeria, and Nigerian investments in the US,” he said.

The chief executive officer, NGX, Mr Temi Popoola, noted the long-standing relationship between the US Mission and NGX over the years, underscoring the critical role the Consulate plays in driving the cooperation and assuring the Consul General of NGX’s commitment to its sustenance.

He said: “the US Consulate plays a commendable role in driving sustainable investments in Nigeria’s technology, agriculture and energy sectors via strategic partnerships with American corporates and investors that have significantly aided Nigeria’s economic growth and further entrenches the importance of sustaining our cooperation.