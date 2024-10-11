The federal government has commenced 40 water supply projects in Sokoto State worth N2 billion.

The minister of state for Water Resources and Sanitation, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, while performing the groundbreaking ceremony at Sokoto State University said the intervention was part of the federal government’s broader mandate to the ministry.

“This water supply scheme is one of the ministry’s initiatives in Sokoto State, to ease access and sustainability, create employment, and facilitate healthy life among Nigerians.

“We will return soon to launch other projects, including the upgrade of existing dams and construction of new ones to enhance food production.

“These efforts align with President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda,’ aimed to achieve food security, job creation, and agricultural development across Nigeria.”

He urged the benefiting communities to take good care of the infrastructure provided by both the federal and state governments.

Sokoto State commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Yusuf Maccido, explained that the intervention would further support the state government’s commitment towards sustainable water supply.

“With this intervention, I can assure the people of Sokoto State that in the next two years, shortage of potable water will become a thing of the past,” Maccido assured.

The project coordinator, Alhaji Bello Kasim, said that 11 out of the 40 projects would be executed within Sokoto metropolis and surrounding communities.

He listed the locations to include the state water board, Sokoto State University, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, NTA Sokoto, Nagarta College, Rinjin Sambo area, and Amanawa community.

The acting vice chancellor, Sokoto State University, Professor Muhammad Yerima, appreciated the initiative, noting that it would greatly enhance the university’s commitment to providing clean and hygienic water.