Some residents, businessmen, and motorists in Yobe State have decried the federal government’s recent hike in the pump price of petrol.

They said that the increment in the pump price from N924 to N1,070 per litre in Yobe State, as announced by the NNPCL Retail Management, would further increase the hardship already being faced by Nigerians.

Our correspondents, who went round petrol stations in Potiskum, Gashua, Nguru and Damaturu, the state capital reports that most of the stations were selling the product between N1,200 and N1,300 per litre.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Friday, a resident of Nguru, Nura Nguru called on the NNPCL to revert to the old pump price in the interest of the people.

“Let’s us tell ourselves the truth, this increment in the pump price of fuel will further increase on our hardship.”

He added that, “Just from yesterday to this morning, the cost of transportation has almost doubled and we can not blame the motorists since they are buying petrol at an exorbitant amount.”

One of the politicians in the state, Hon Aliyu Buba Amshi, called on the federal government to be more sensitive to the plight of Nigerians by taking decisions that would lessen the economic burden on the people.

According to him, “ Nigerians are already suffering and you are increasing the price of fuel, this is unfortunate and unacceptable.

“I bought fuel this morning N1,200 per litre. This will definitely increase transport fare, which in turn will increase hardship,” he said.

Jostina, a businesswoman in Damaturu, said that the petrol price hike was already having a negative ripple effect on the cost of goods and services, thereby affecting business negatively.

She urged the federal government to do the needful urgently in order to improve on the standard of living of citizens.

Another resident of Potiskum, Peter John, charged the government to be empathetic to the sufferings of Nigerians in view of the current economic hardship in the country.