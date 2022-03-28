Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the federal government remains committed to the vision and determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to significantly improve the economy, enhance security, and fight against corruption.

He said the central government under the All Progressives Congress (APC) would continue to place priority on the creation of more jobs for Nigerians, increase access to healthcare and build a united and strong nation.

Osinbajo stated this on Saturday night at the APC Convention, which was held at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

He spoke ahead of the swearing-in of the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the party. In the vice president’s remarks in a statement issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande, he affirmed that, “we will actualise the pledge of universal health coverage for all. We will continue undaunted in the task of building infrastructure that will be the foundation of the great modern economy of our dreams. We will continue in the task of building a strong, united, fair and just Nigeria; a Nigeria where every young man and woman can find opportunities to work and prosper.”

Osinbajo further said creating more jobs and taking millions of Nigerians out of poverty must remain a priority for the government.

“We must focus on the objective of taking 100 million out of poverty in this decade, as promised by this government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“We will not relent; we will not look back and we will not falter. And by the grace of God, this party, our party, the All Progressives Congress, will, in the coming decades, lead Nigeria and its great peoples to its manifest destiny.

“Our eyes must remain fixed on three things: one – jobs; two – jobs and three- jobs,” the VP noted.

He urged leaders of the party to, in the coming months and years, “remain resolute, committed and focused on the vision of Mr. President to deliver on the economy, security for all and the fight against corruption.”

According to the VP, despite the challenges, including insurgency and the COVID-19 pandemic that affected global economies, the Buhari administration, in the past eight years, has made great strides in ensuring national development.

While congratulating all the members of the party, the vice president specially commended the founding fathers of the APC for their vision and foresight, noting that the APC was forged from different people and ideas, and from the position of an opposition.