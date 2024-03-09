The federal government has condemned the abduction of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Wurge Community in Ngala LGA of Borno State by a group of armed ISWAP terrorists, and the abduction of school-age children at Government Secondary School (GSS) Kuriga in Gwagwada District, Chikun LGA of Kaduna State, by a group of bandits.

The minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the abductions were utterly unacceptable and go against all the fundamental values of humanity.

He said that the government stands resolutely against any form of violence or coercion targeted at innocent civilians, especially the most vulnerable in the society.

“Our children deserve to seek education in conditions devoid of harm or threat of harm, and any threat to their security is a direct attack on the future of our country.

“While extending heartfelt sympathies to the families and communities affected by this distressing event, the President has directed security agencies to swiftly ensure the safe return of all abducted persons and the arrest of the perpetrators,” he said.

Idris said the government will spare no effort in its pursuit of justice for the victims and in its determination to hold perpetrators of such heinous acts accountable to the full extent of the law.

He urged members of the public to remain calm but vigilant and to provide any relevant information that may assist the security agencies.

He noted that collective action and solidarity were essential if we are to effectively combat the menace of banditry, insurgency, and insecurity in the country.

He furthermore reaffirmed the federal government’s unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens and will continue to work very hard to ensure that the capacity of criminals to launch these attacks was constantly and irreversibly degraded.