Bandits have kidnapped an unknown number of Tsangaya students at Gidan Bakuso in Gada local government area of Sokoto State on Saturday.
It was gathered that the students were abducted from their school around 1am on Saturday morning.
The proprietor of the school, Liman Abubakar, told our reporter that 15 students were unaccounted for but that they were “still counting.”
According to Abubakar, the bandits invaded the town around 1am, shot one person and abducted a woman.
Details Later…
