The federal government has announced a new initiative, “Operation Empty the Store,” which aims to distribute all stored agricultural equipment and inputs to farmers to ensure their immediate use.

The move is part of the government’s plan to ensure that farmers are equipped with the resources needed to expand food production in the second phase of the 2024-2025 dry season and the upcoming wet season farming.

The initiative is expected to cover an average of 1,500 farmers per state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, who announced the initiative in Abuja yesterday, told journalists that it includes a nationwide distribution plan that prioritises empowering farmers with advanced farming tools and improved inputs to enhance productivity.

Some tools and inputs to be distributed include sprayers, herbicides, organic and inorganic fertilisers, improved seeds, motorised weeders, planters, and combined harvesters.

Ogunbiyi stressed the critical role of agriculture in addressing hunger, malnutrition, and economic growth in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the agricultural sector.

According to him, “It is essential for us to let Nigerians and the world know the efforts being made to achieve food and nutrition efficiency, thereby stemming hunger, starvation, and malnutrition in our country.”

“These products are not meant for the store; they are meant for the farmers. I will embark on emptying all our stores nationwide so that the equipment and inputs will be useful to our farmers,” Dr Ogunbiyi affirmed.

The permanent secretary also urged journalists to help educate the public and promote renewed interest in agriculture.

The director of the Department of Agricultural Extension Services, Dr Deola Lordbanjou, elaborated on the initiative’s logistics: “Our coverage will initially include an average of 1,500 farmers per state. Inputs and implements have been strategically placed in state stores, eliminating the need for transportation from Abuja.

“We are working as a team, combining our strengths and resources to distribute inputs massively across the country.”

He explained that the tools were designed to improve farmers’ productivity and reduce the drudgery associated with traditional farming methods.