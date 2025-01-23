Indigenous people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under the Abuja Original Inhabitants Youths and Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO), have expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for the recent commissioning of roads across all six area councils and the approval of the Federal Polytechnic in Gwarimpa.

This commendation was conveyed to the media through a statement signed by the organisation’s president, Commandant David Isaac.

David said that the successful inauguration of a range of crucial road projects in the area councils aimed at significantly enhancing connectivity and stimulating economic activity in all area councils of the FCT.

He further noted that the excitement over the road projects was amplified by announcing the establishment of a federal polytechnic in Abuja

“Without a doubt, this government stands out as the only administration that has provided the most significant appointments and infrastructural advancements for the indigenous people of the FCT,” he said.

However, Isaac emphasised the need for a certain percentage of staff recruitment at the Polytechnic to be reserved for local residents as compensation.

“The FCT natives would be immensely grateful if scholarships, particularly subsidised school fees, were offered to the Indigenous people, similar to programmes available in other states,” he appealed.

He further suggested that to encourage more local families to enrol their children in education, the government should reserve a percentage of admissions specifically for Abuja natives.

While applauding the FCT Minister, David highlighted his commitment to infrastructure development.

He noted that Wike is well-known for his dedication to enhancing our infrastructure, evidenced by the swift completion of these roads.

“We recognise how he has invested in our communities, ensuring everyone has access to essential services. The construction of these roads will undoubtedly reduce travel times, alleviate traffic congestion, and improve safety for all road users in Abuja’s rural areas.

“For that, we extend our gratitude to our ministers; the project was both timely and essential to meet the increasing demands of our local population,” Isaac added.

He said all FCT youths are grateful for the minister’s dedication and hard work in completing numerous projects.

“We appreciate his vision and leadership. His efforts have transformed our roadways, making our community more accessible and prosperous,” he stated.

David expressed optimism that improved infrastructure will attract businesses, create job opportunities, and promote economic growth within the FCT.

“This is a game-changer for us. With better roads, accessing essential services will be quicker, and businesses will find it easier to operate.

“In addition to enhancing safety and convenience, the newly commissioned roads are expected to support community development initiatives, including better public transport services and improved access to healthcare and educational facilities,” he said.

The organisation also urged the minister to complement physical infrastructure development with initiatives focused on human capacity building and alleviating hunger.

“It is crucial that he prioritises welfare programmes, as the level of hunger in the land is alarming. Expanding these initiatives will empower rural communities to take pride in maintaining these developments for future generations, further enhancing Wike’s reputation as a minister dedicated to the welfare of the people,” he said.