The Federal Government has urged the Nigerian public to disregard a purported list of ambassadorial nominees that has gone viral on some social media platforms. The list has been described as fake.

This information is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the Acting Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

It said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to let the general public know to please ignore the fake list of Ambassadorial nominees on some social media platforms.

“The Ministry wishes to state unequivocally that the appointment of Ambassadors is the prerogative of Mr President, and no such appointments have been made in that regard.

“The purported list should, therefore, be discountenanced.”

Since President Bola Tinubu recalled the heads of Nigerian foreign missions as ambassadors and high commissioners over one year ago, the President still needs to replace them.