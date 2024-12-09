Otunba Emmanuel Fayose, a businessman and governorship hopeful in Ekiti State, has stated that the government must move towards innovation and a new direction for the state.

This comes just as Otunba Fayose lauded past governors of the state for the development strides made since the state was created in 1996.

Otunba Fayose, in a statement issued to newsmen by his media office in Ado Ekiti, said the call becomes pertinent in light of repositioning the state for growth, self-reliance, and a digital economy.

Appraising the state’s development so far, Otunba Fayose, who lamented that the state appears to be slipping down the abyss under the current government, warned that innovation and new direction remain the best way to reposition Ekiti State.

“Having appraised the state of affairs in our dear Ekiti State, I have concluded that we will need to move to a new direction of doing things, an innovation for wealth creation for our people and a new way we run our affairs.

“When you look at the world today, development is being driven by innovations in technology, crafts, IT, and the likes, and Ekiti State cannot be the exception to the norm,” Otunba Fayose wrote.

According to the governorship hopeful, such innovation, when deployed, must be people-centric, ensuring the all-around human capital development of the Ekiti sons and daughters.

“Our schools must be upgraded and made up to date with quality teaching personnel who would, in turn, utilise modern teaching and instructional materials to impart knowledge in a very conducive ambience.

“Modern tablets with all accredited courses and an approved syllabus must be provided for pupils in both primary school and secondary school students”, he said.

He further added that apart from reworking the state’s formal education systems and processes, there is also the need to encourage non-formal and vocational training and education. These are the only ways we can make Ekiti independent and self-sufficient.

“All over the world today, the emphasis of governments has been on vocational training and practical learning of students, not the theoretical approach being applied.

“The federal government is now proposing a new Tax Bill; what are we doing to meet our obligations in the state? Can we truly say we are ready? So, we must change direction and embrace innovation.

“As we look into the future and new directions, we must exploit our vast agricultural advantage to create wealth and employment. The problems of insecurity, poverty, inflation, and food insufficiency would be permanently eradicated with improvements and innovations in state agricultural production.

“Ekiti State cannot in any way be an exception to this if, indeed, the focus of the government is growth, development and progress of the people,” he said.

Otunba Fayose lauded past governors of the state for their unwavering commitment and accomplishments in the development strides that have been recorded since.

“I am placing it on record that past governors of the state have made their individual efforts in the developmental journey of Ekiti.

“They have done their best, and Ekiti State will forever remain grateful to them all. So, it’s time for a new direction, innovation and wealth creation”, he concluded.