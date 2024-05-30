Ad

In a surprising turn of events, the Federal Government has withdrawn the terrorism charges preferred against Bello Bodejo, the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Association.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Bodejo was arrested on January 23 at the Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu, Nasarawa State, following his launch of a vigilante group.

He was accused of establishing an ethnic militia and participating in activities detrimental to national security. The government claimed Bodejo provided material support and transportation for terrorist activities, breaching several sections of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Despite being detained by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and a court ruling on March 22 that approved his detention, Bodejo’s plea for bail was denied on May 27. The court thereafter ordered a fast-tracked trial.

The case took an unexpected turn when the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, requested the withdrawal of the charges. Representing the AGF’s office, Mrs. Aderonke Imana, presented an oral application for the case’s dismissal.

Bodejo’s defense team, led by Mr. Ahmed Raji, SAN, welcomed the move and expressed gratitude to the AGF for his “magnanimous gesture.”

Justice Inyang Ekwo, presiding over the case, accepted the application and struck out thr case accordingly.