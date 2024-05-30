Ad

Hand2Hand Sports Foundation and secretary-general of the Commonwealth Handball Association (CHA), Saidu Jibril Ojih, have weighed in their support for the success of the ongoing FCT Inter-Area Councils Under-12 and Under-15 Boys and Girls Handball Championships at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

Hand2Hand Sports Foundation which fully kitted the teams and sponsored the competition last year, has given out match balls for the ongoing tournaments, with a promise to give eight of the top players scholarships.

President of Hand2Hand Foundation, Richard Agbonifo, who made the promise, said two of the best players in each of the four categories; U-12 Boys and Girls, and U-15 Boys and Girls will be enrolled into the academic scholarships of the foundation.

Agbonifo also reserved special praise for the organizing secretary of the FCT Handball Association, Mrs. Hulda Nkwocha, for keeping the catch them young programme going despite paucity of funds and urged others to weigh in their support for the development of handball in FCT and Nigeria at large.

CHA scribe Saidu Jibril Ojih, who is also the representative of the north-central zone on the board of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) and other private individuals, who have also supported the organizers with cash.

Meanwhile, Bwari and Kuje Area Councils are conspicuously out of the tournament after failing to present

teams for any category of the competition, with the other four Area Councils – Abuja Municipal, Abaji, Kwali, and Gwagwalada fielding in teams.