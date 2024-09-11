To advance Nigeria’s technological and developmental landscape, the federal government on Tuesday hosted a high-level stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja to discuss the establishment of Nigeria’s Spatial Data Infrastructure (NSDI) and the National Geo-information Policy. The dialogue was aimed at laying the foundation for spatial data systems that will support ward-based project initiatives and improve decision-making across various sectors.

Speaking at the event, the minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, emphasised the government’s commitment to enhancing public service delivery through the proposed Ward-Based project planning and delivery system. “For the citizens to fully enjoy the value of government interventions, the government is crafting a Ward-Based project delivery system wherein Ministries and Agencies ensure that the Government’s planning is Ward-Based, meaning that beneficiaries are drawn from Nigerians who are residents in these communities,” Bagudu explained.

The meeting focused on the crucial role geospatial data can play in providing evidence-based solutions to developmental challenges. Bagudu highlighted the vast potential of spatial data to inform decisions in key sectors such as health, education, agriculture, water resources, social protection, and infrastructural development. The minister noted that discussions are already underway between the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and various other government agencies on the development of an Agriculture Ward-based Project Delivery System.

Participants at the meeting also delved into critical steps required for the establishment of Nigeria’s Geospatial Data Infrastructure, including securing Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval for the National Geo-information Policy. The dialogue covered potential strategies for managing and operationalising the policy, as well as exploring financing options for the proposed system.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Vitalis Emeka Obi, underscored the importance of geospatial data in fostering informed decision-making across different sectors of the economy. “Geospatial data is a critical component for making informed decisions in various sectors; by harnessing its power, we can unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation, and resilience,” Dr. Obi stated.

Dr. Obi urged the participants to prioritise the development of a comprehensive policy framework that would ensure the consistent production and availability of reliable geospatial data. Such a framework, he noted, would be crucial for effective governance and policy formulation across all sectors.

“The objective of this meeting is to focus on building a robust policy framework that ensures sustained production, availability, and access to reliable geospatial information for all policy decision-making towards good governance,” Dr Obi remarked.

As discussions continue on the operationalization of the National Geospatial Data Infrastructure, stakeholders are optimistic that the eventual implementation will revolutionise project planning, facilitate better service delivery, and promote long-term sustainable development in Nigeria.

The establishment of NSDI is expected to improve transparency, foster collaboration among government agencies, and support initiatives that enhance the quality of life for Nigerians at the grassroots level.