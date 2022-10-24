To boost human capacity in the hospitality industry in the country, 22 Hospitality Limited has said, it would soon inaugurate a world standard Hospitality Academy to improve their chances of employment in the sector. 22 Hospitality Limited said it would undertake the skill sets developments of the youth in the industry in collaboration with the federal government.

22 Hospitality Limited recently acquired a majority stake in Capital Hotel plc, owners of Abuja Sheraton hotel in a landmark deal which the company stated was aimed at restoring the hotel to its past glory as the first choice hotel in Abuja.

The company said its recent acquisition was also a strategic drive targeted at making the hotel carve a niche for itself by becoming a leading hospitality firm offering premium services to customers in accordance with world standards

22 Hospitality Limited said, its proposed academy would also serve as an avenue to improve the skills of employees that would be reabsorbed following the shutdown of the hotel recently by Capital Hotel plc for its needed rehabilitation.

22 Hospitality Limited stated that the new outfit with consent of the federal government would reduce unemployment and create new sets of highly skilled manpower that can compete favourably with others worldwide.