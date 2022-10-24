Research and development efforts in the Nigerian oil and gas industry have been given a huge boost as key operators under the aegis of Petroleum Contractors Trade Section (PCTS) have offered to provide an array of support that would facilitate demand-driven and sustainable R&D solutions for the industry.

Chairman of PCTS, Mr. Tayo Akinkunmi spoke at the 2nd Nigerian oil and gas industry research and development roundtable convened last week in Abuja by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

He announced that the group, renowned as the custodians of technology in the oil and gas industry, would be willing to create a window for researchers and innovators to meet with subject matter experts, who would help them to better understand the oil and gas sector as well as define research problems and priorities, to guide their R&D efforts.

He added that PCTS would also provide researchers with the acceptance criteria definition for R&D efforts, testing plans and validation methodologies, and access to testing and qualification facilities.

Member companies of the PCTS include; Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Bristow, Julius Berger, NigerStar7, TechnipFMC and Tenaris.

The group’s chairman added that the companies would also be willing to provide advisory on go-to-market strategies and targeted funding.

Akinkunmi further harped on the importance of sustainable R&D, emphasizing that R&D needs to be viable to drive itself.