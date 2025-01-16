The federal government has increased its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refuelling capacity by 180 per cent, as part of its ongoing initiative to expand CNG infrastructure within the country.

Chief executive officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, disclosed this, saying the country’s refuelling capacity has increased from 20 stations to 56.

Speaking during the Petroleum Industry Stakeholders’ Forum in Abuja on Thursday, Ahmed stated that the country’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion capacity witnessed a remarkable 2,500% growth in 2024.

According to him, the increase stemmed from the establishment of 186 new CNG conversion centres, which have significantly boosted Nigeria’s capacity to convert vehicles from petrol to CNG.

The NMDPRA boss also said that the Nigerian Gas Vehicle (NGV) population now stands at between 30,000 and 50,000 vehicles, with the number growing daily.

He added that to support this growth, over $400 million has been invested in the construction of 86 new “daughter” stations and 65 “mother” stations, increasing the country’s refuelling capacity from 20 stations to 56.

As part of the authority’s strategy for 2025, Ahmed disclosed plans to further expand CNG infrastructure in major cities like Lagos and Abuja.

He noted that the aim is to achieve up to 100,000 vehicle conversions while collaborating with state governments to develop natural gas vehicle programmes across the country.

“The collaborative efforts of PCNGI, NMDPRA, and SON led to the development of standards and the Nigeria Gas Vehicle Monitoring System to ensure safety, which is already in pilot phase, expected to be launched in 2025,” he added.

To address the observed deficit in critical energy project financing, the CEO said NMDPRA is supporting the establishment of the Africa Energy Bank, which is expected to be a game changer in enabling investment in critical infrastructure across the continent.

“Indeed, Nigeria is poised to be the energy centre for Africa, with competitive financing and a favourable regulatory environment.

“We wish to reiterate the commitment of the NMDPRA to facilitate business growth in the industry, ensure consumer protection, promote gas development, and evolve a competitive market environment.

“We will also continue to engage in constructive stakeholder engagements and support the initiatives of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources towards the realisation of the aspirations of Mr. President for the industry,” he declared.