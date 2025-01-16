Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested a soldier, Lance Corporal Sani Aminu, for allegedly being in possession of a substance suspected to be ‘Canadian Loud’, a highly potent strain of imported cannabis.

Aminu, who serves in the Nigerian Army under service number 13NA/70/11481, was apprehended by a police patrol team on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, in the Surulere area of Lagos.

According to a police signal, the operation was led by ASP Alex Dung, who intercepted the soldier at around 8:15pm.

The signal stated, “SITUATION REPORT X ARREST OF MILITARY PERSONNEL X TODAY BEING 15/01/2025 X AT ABOUT 2015HRS X PATROL TEAM LED ASP ALEX DUNG ATTACHED MINE X INTERCEPTED AND BROUGHT TO THE STATION 13NA/70/11481 L/ CPL SANI AMINU ATTACHED TO ABALTI BARRACKS SURULERE X WITH SUBSTANCE SUSPECTED TO BE CANADIAN LOUD X SUSPECT WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO CP TACTICAL SQUAD 1 FOR FURTHER INVESTIGATION PLEASE X SUPOL 74 ORILE-IGANMU.”

The police have since confirmed that Aminu will be handed over to the Commissioner of Police Tactical Squad 1 for further investigation.