Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide yesterday declared that the federal govern meet reserved the right to appeal the judgement of the Court of Appeal that quashed the terrorism charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Newly-elected president of Ohanaeze Youth Wing, Livinus Obasionu, disclosed this while addressing the maiden NEC meeting which he presided over.

Obasionu said he emerged on the 17th of September, 2022 at Awka in Anambra State following the impeachment of the former president, Damian Okafor.

“It is the right of the federal government to appeal any judgement. So, we can’t say they are right or wrong but our son has not committed any offence known to the law” he stated.

Obasionu, however, expressed optimism that the Supreme Court would uphold the ruling of the appeal court and set Kanu free.

The Ohanaeze youth president said while they would continue to appeal for the release of Kanu, they would continue to remain non-violent.

Shedding light on his emergence, Obasionu said the Youth Wing of NEC and the parent body had earlier set up committees that investigated the allegations against Okafor.

He stated that both committees after their investigations found him wanting which led to his impeachment.

Obasionu, who is from Ebonyi State where the position is zoned to, disclosed that the NEC meeting was the first meeting he presided over and thanked the members for attending the meeting.

