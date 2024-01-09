The Federal Government will, this Tuesday, set up an inter-ministerial committee to probe the activities of ‘degree mills’.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, who disclosed this in a notice sent to journalists in Abuja, said the inauguration of the committee will take place at 2pm on Wednesday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the issue of ‘degree mills’ once again came to the fore following an investigative report by an undercover journalist, Umar Audu, with an online newspaper, detailing how he obtained a degree within six weeks and even proceeded to embark on the mandatory one-year national youth service under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Goong said, “Education Minister, Prof. Tahir Mamman, will this afternoon, inaugurate an inter-ministerial committee on degree mills.”

Details Later…..