The federal government through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has inaugurated projects worth over N274 million at the Federal College of Education, (FCE), Obudu.

The projects include a Science Complex compromising of six laboratories, one auditorium, twenty nine offices, a gym hall as well as a storey building compromising four classroom blocks and ten offices.

Inaugurating the projects located at the main campus of the college on Friday, the minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba commended the management of the institution for the judicious use of resources as exemplified in the timely completion of the projects.

Jedy-Agba who said aside giving face-lift to the institution, the projects will enhance teaching and learning amongst staff and students, urged the institution to maintain the projects appropriately to inspire government to do more.

The minister said that the feat was a testament to the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to improve infrastructural development in tertiary institutions in the country.

“The president is very happy with this project that’s why he sent me to personally come down to commission and hand them over to the college. As I go back, I will report to the President that the funds have been properly utilised, and I will also pass the message that the school needs more investment in its internal roads.

For power, I’ve heard the request,” he said.

Executive secretary of TETFUND, Arch. Sonny Echono on his part said that the projects were executed through the 2015/2018 merged normal intervention funds.

Echono who was represented in the occasion by the director, Monitoring and Evaluation of the agency, Arch. Babajide Olajide added that TETFUND have many other projects lined up for commissioning in about twelve different locations across the country.