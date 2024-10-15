Advertisement

The Federal Government has inaugurated a new seven-man committee to renegotiate the 2009 agreements with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other University-based unions.

Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, inaugurated the committee in Abuja on Tuesday.

The committee, headed by the Pro-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Dr. Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, included Pro-Chancellor of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Senator Olanrewaju Tejuoso as alternate chairman; Pro-Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Akure, Senator Prof. Nora Daduut as member.

Others were Pro-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe; Pro-Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Babura, Prof. Ignatius Onimao; Chairman of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State Universities, Senator Joshua Lidani, and Prof. Ayodeji Omole, alternate chairman of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State Universities.

The committee’s terms of reference were to liaise and consult with relevant stakeholders to guide the Federal Government’s position on the draft proposed FGN/University-based Unions Renegotiated Agreements and renegotiate the 2009 Agreement with other university-based unions in realistic and workable terms.

They were also to negotiate and recommend any other issues deemed relevant to reposition the Nigerian universities for global competitiveness, and submit proposed draft agreements within three months from the date of inauguration.

Speaking, the Minister appealed to the reconstituted committee to intensify efforts toward concluding the assignment and producing realistic and workable agreements that would holistically address the challenges confronting Nigerian universities and reposition them to effectively play their critical role in national development.

“In the composition of this important committee, we have members who are exceptionally experienced in university matters and beyond.

“There are officials appointed from other relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to serve as advisors or observers on the committee, bringing in valuable information to ensure transparency in the process.

“You may recall that the renegotiation of the 2009 agreements between the Federal Government and the university-based staff unions (ASUU, NAAT, SSANU, and NASU) commenced on Monday, February 13, 2017.

“Regrettably, this process has lingered due to a number of unforeseen circumstances. However, it is important to note that the immediate past leadership of the Renegotiation Committee under Professor Nimi Briggs produced a draft report covering significant areas that can serve as a foundation for concluding the exercise,” the Minister stated.

Prof. Mamman further emphasised that the federal government was committed to addressing the demands of the unions.

Responding, chairman of the new Committee Yayale appealed to the government to engage honestly in the negotiations while urging ASUU and other unions to reconsider their demands.