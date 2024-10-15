Advertisement

Director General of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall, Saleh Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of hand washing to prevent life-threatening diseases, including diarrhoea and cholera.

The DG said hand washing with soap is one of the most effective and affordable ways to prevent diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, and respiratory infections.

He made the remarks as part of activities to mark the 15th International Hand Washing Day, an annual event dedicated to raising awareness on the importance of hand hygiene in preventing the spread of diseases and promoting public health.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted its significance, reminding nations that basic hygiene practices are key to saving lives.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), proper hand hygiene could reduce the incidence of diarrhoea diseases by up to 40%. However, for millions of people living in rural and underserved areas, access to clean water and soap remains a challenge.

“In the regions affected by the desertification that the Great Green Wall aims to reverse, the scarcity of water makes hand washing even more difficult. Without access to this vital resource, communities are vulnerable to disease outbreaks, which exacerbate poverty and hinder development,” Abubakar said on Tuesday in Abuja.

The National Agency for the Great Green Wall has a mandate to restore 100 million hectares of land across 11 frontline states. He told LEADERSHIP that the aim was not only to combat desertification but also to build resilient communities that can thrive in the face of climate change. “Hand hygiene is a crucial part of this vision,” he stated.

He said achieving the dual goals of environmental sustainability and public health requires a collaborative effort. Many believe that governments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and international development partners must work together to promote hygiene education and ensure the provision of clean water, even in the most remote communities.

The hand washing day provides an opportunity to emphasise that just as the agency protects the environment from degradation, hand washing with soap protects Nigerian communities from the spread of infections.

“Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, the National Agency for the Great Green Wall is building partnerships with health organisations and other agencies to integrate hygiene education into our community outreach programs. By teaching proper hand washing techniques and the importance of sanitation, we are empowering communities to take control of their health while we continue to restore their environment.

“As we observe International Hand Washing Day, let us remember that safeguarding public health is as critical as restoring our environment. Access to clean water, proper sanitation, and hygiene education are essential components of our efforts to create sustainable and resilient communities. The Great Green Wall is not just about planting trees—it is about creating a future where both people and the planet can thrive,” the DG stated.