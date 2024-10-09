The federal government has launched a new website that enables users to switch their gasoline-fueled cars to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and choose a pay-later payment option for conversion expenses.

National Orientation Agency (NOA) disclosed this via a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the payment options allow drivers to convert their vehicles now and pay later through affordable monthly installments schedule at competitive rates.

“Switching to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is now more accessible than ever. With flexible payment plans tailored to fit your budget, transitioning from petrol to CNG has never been smoother or more affordable. These payment options allow you to convert your vehicle now and pay later with affordable monthly installments at competitive rates.

“With an easy online application and quick approval process, you’ll receive support every step of the way to ensure a hassle-free experience.

“Visit: gocng.ng to get started,” the statement read in part.

The initiative is expected to boost the adoption of CNG, a cleaner and more cost-effective alternative to petrol.

Speaking on the development, a representative from GoCNG.ng explained, “We understand that many Nigerians want to embrace CNG for its cost and environmental benefits but may be deterred by the upfront cost of conversion. Our new payment plan removes that barrier, providing a simple and affordable way for more people to make the switch.”

The application process for the installment plan is simple and user-friendly, with customers able to apply online via the GoCNG.ng website.

Once approved, applicants can expect swift support throughout the entire conversion process, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

“All you have to do is visit gocng.ng, fill out the application, and you’re on your way to saving money and reducing your carbon footprint,” added the spokesperson.