Seven persons have been confirmed dead and a dozen others hospitalised following a suspected cholera outbreak in Kanye Village in Kabo local government area of Kano State.

The outbreak is suspected to have been triggered by contaminated water from an open well which is the only source of drinking water for the community.

The well got polluted after heavy rains caused a nearby pond to overflow, spilling into the well.

Villagers soon began to notice that those who consumed the water fell ill, and the first deaths were recorded shortly after.

The chief sanitation officer in the area, Hafiz Ali Baba confirmed the outbreak and said the authorities have warned residents to stop using the well.

“When we arrived at the village, already four people had died and were buried, while many others had fallen sick. We ordered that all the sick persons at home be conveyed to the hospital for medical attention,” he said.

Cholera outbreaks have become a recurring health challenge in Kano, particularly after flooding events.

The state’s Ministry of Health attributed the outbreaks to heavy downpours that flooded and contaminated water sources, but assured that the wells have been disinfected.

As the villagers mourn the dead, residents called for urgent intervention by the government to improve water access.