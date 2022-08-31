Federal government has launched a presidential delivery tracker to connect citizens to governance in Nigeria.

It is designed to increase the citizens’ access to the government’s priority policies, programmes and projects.

The secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his remarks during the launch of the App at the Presidential Villa, said the central delivery coordination unit CDCU was set up to track, review and periodically report to the president on the performance of ministries in the delivery of the ministerial mandates signed by ministers and permanent secretaries with the president in 2019 towards the achievement of the nine priorities of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He listed the nine priority areas to include; stabilise the macroeconomy; achieve agriculture and food security; ensure energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products; improve transportation and other infrastructure.

Others are driving industrialisation focusing on SMEs; improving the health, education and productivity of Nigerians; enhancing social inclusion, and reducing poverty; fighting corruption and improving governance; and providing security for all citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mustapha said, “Over the last two years, the CDCU has successfully driven the Federal Government delivery initiative to incorporate a systematic feedback mechanism from the citizens into the design and operationalisation of its Performance Management System.

“This is in recognition of the critical roles of the citizens in promoting inclusive and citizen-centered governance.

“The Presidential Delivery Tracker (PDT) App is therefore a co-creation platform that aims to connect citizens to governance in Nigeria by increasing citizens’ access to the Federal Government’s Presidential Priority Policies, Programmes, and Projects.

“The goal of the PDT is to promote transparency and expand access to reporting on Presidential Priority Policies, Programmes and Projects by incorporating citizens as the third layer of reporting to offer vital information that will facilitate effective service delivery.

He said the objective of developing the Citizens App and the website is to make it possible for citizens too, among others: report accurately and provide feedback on the implementation of Government Programmes & Projects; participate in the coordination of Federal Government interventions in their localities and the implementation of Government projects.