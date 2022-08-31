Property worth millions of Naira is said to have been destroyed by flood caused by torrential rainfall across the state in the past one month.

Five persons were also reported to have drowned in Araghara Community, Osopong ward, Obubra local government area (LGA) of Cross River State, when a river overflowed its banks worsening the flood situation.

The five persons in question met their tragic end upon leaving their homes during the heavy downpour against wishes of their kinsmen, who pleaded that they should not to go in the rain, as they were adamant to visit their nearby farms to collect some food items to feed their children.

Rice and yam farms, cassava, sugar cane and several other economic crops worth millions of Naira were destroyed by the flood that also affected Osopong one and Osopong two ward, in Obubra LGA,of the state.

Houses were submerged in water causing many households to lose their homes. Most families took refuge in primary schools, while others squatted with neighbours and loved ones whose houses were not affected.

Before the flood struck, Osopong people had suffered loss in the hands of their neighbours, the Izzi people of Ebonyi State, who at regular intervals invaded the community due to a boundary issue. As the planting season approaches they suffer losses of crops as a result of war. This was until recently when a peace accord was struck between both communities.

Basic infrastructure like roads that linked Osopong communities with the adjoining communities were also destroyed by the flood. Boreholes and wells which served as source of potable drinking water by residents of the community was not spared.

One of the community residents, Ernest Ovat says, “Some time early this year, we cried out because flood water carried away one of our dear brothers. Unfortunately, we are crying again today because flood has again carried away another of our kinsmen. We are yet to recover their bodies from the river.

“A search team has combed the nooks and crannies of the area with canoes searching for their remains but to no avail,” he lamented. Others who nearly met same fate were rescued by their kinsmen.

While commenting on the issue, immediate past councilor of Osopong two ward in Obubra LGA, of Cross River State, Mr. Tony Onagha, and the current vice chairman of the LGA, Mrs Peace Obeten, lamented on the plight of the people while calling on the Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and the management of National Emergency Agency (NEMA) to come to the aid of the people of Osopong communities, who have lost infrastructure and means of livelihood to the flood.