The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled a 24-month action plan of creating 20 million jobs for youths, through the recently launched Nigerian Youth Economic Engagement and De-Radicalization Programme (NIYEEDEP), a pro-youth socio-economic intervention scheme jointly anchored and driven by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development and the Nigerian Senate, through its Committee on Sports Development.

Breaking down the figures, it was revealed that a total of 20 million jobs will be created through entrepreneurship revolution, in such key sectors as agriculture, agro-allied, food and beverage, technology, entertainment and renewable energy among others. The “Youth Farmers’ Cooperative Scheme”, is one of the entrepreneurship interventions of NIYEEDEP designed to create 12 million youth farmers in 24 months.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday during the public unveiling of the ‘NIYEEDEP Plan of Action for 2025/2027’, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, stressed the need for the youths of Nigeria to align with the government of President Bola Tinubu in the collective efforts towards building a healthy and safe Nigeria. He said he is not ignorant of the fact that the youths of Nigeria were undergoing hard times but advised that the only way out of the present economic predicaments, was for the youths to proffer the needed economic solutions and position themselves as agents of positive change.

The Minister further affirmed that the critical desire to provide the economic platforms and opportunities needed by youths to contribute their efforts towards nation-building and economic development was the key factor that compelled the creation of the Nigerian Youth Economic Engagement and De-Radicalization Programme (NIYEEDEP). He advised the youths to take advantage of the economic opportunities offered by the Federal Government through NIYEEDEP, to help themselves to achieve economic self-emancipation while also transforming themselves into agents of nation-building and catalysts for political stability, social transformation and economic development.

“Comrade Kennedy Iyere came with sincerity of intention when he suggested the idea of creating NIYEEDEP to the Nigerian Senate and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development. We all know who he is, as a man of courage and uncommon capacity. He campaigned against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and vigorously opposed his political mandate. To think of it that he is today the Coordinator-General of NIYEEDEP, is indeed a lesson for all. President Tinubu has a listening ear, the economic engagement of youths tops his priority list. This is why the youths of Nigeria should key into the economic activities of NIYEEDEP and join forces in driving the desired rapid economic recovery and development regardless of our political affiliations,” said Hon. Olawande.

The Minister affirmed that the recruitment of youths into the “Youth Farmers’ Cooperative Scheme” will commence on the 9th December, 2024 as a means of creating mass youth employment, alleviating poverty and fostering adequate food production, food security and food self-sufficiency through value chain agri-food entrepreneurship. He affirmed that the fight against youth unemployment, hunger and extreme poverty is sure to be won through the effective implementation of the “Youth Farmers’ Cooperative Scheme”, anchored by NIYEEDEP. He also unveiled other entrepreneurship interventions, including Food4All Initiative, Waste2Wealth, Arts4Money, Tech4Jobs, Skills2Jobs, Mentee2CEO and the National Unity Cup Football Tournament etc.

On his own part, Comrade Kennedy Iyere spoke in his official capacity as the Coordinator-General of NIYEEDEP. He started by thanking the Minister of Youth Development for his passionate patriotism. Iyere said that the need to salvage Nigerian youths from their present social and economic predicaments was the inspiration that led to the creation of NIYEEDEP. He also thanked Senator Ned Munir Nwoko, acting Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports Development for helping to birth NIYEEDEP into reality. Iyere likewise extended his appreciation to the leadership of the Nigerian Senate (10th Assembly), led by HE (Senator) Godswill Akpabio for adopting NIYEEDEP and facilitating its creation.

“I believe in Nigeria and sure know that its protracted economic underdevelopment will no longer exist for too long. Ours is a country blessed with abundant natural and human resources. We are the most intelligent people you can find on planet earth, who are also the most hardworking. But all we need do, at this point, is to come together and join forces to rebuild our lost economic greatness through a socio-economic transformation movement driven by the youths. It is for this same reason that I championed the creation of the “Nigerian Youth Economic Engagement and De-Radicalization Programme (NIYEEDEP),” Iyere affirmed.

The Clerk of the Senate Committee on Sports Development, Oluwagbemiga Okenla, was at the press conference to stand in for Senator Ned Munir Nwoko, who is the Coordinating Chairman of NIYEEDEP, officially representing the Nigerian Senate. The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Mr Olusanya Olubunmi was also at the Press Conference. Leaders of several youth bodies drawn across different parts of the country actively participated in the press briefing. Top officials of NIYEEDEP who attended the Press Briefing were Ifeoma Agbomah, Director of Corporate Communication; Collins Okonkwo, National Organizing Secretary and Shedrach Oka, Director of Contacts and Mobilization.

The Director of Corporate Communication of NIYEEDEP, Ifeoma Agbomah, focused her remarks on the need for Nigerian youths to utilize for their own benefits, the economic opportunities offered by NIYEEDEP which she classified as unique and uncommon. She stated that NIYEEDEP is a strategic economic engagement platform whose implementation will help to reduce youth unemployment, eradicate hunger and achieve food insecurity. She said that the “Youth Farmers’ Cooperative Scheme” will be driven on the basis of “Operation Feed Your Local Government”.