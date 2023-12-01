Federal government has directed the deployment of more security personnel to protect the Federal University Dutsima (FUDMA), in Katsina for the commencement of full academic activities.

Briefing journalists on the 7th and 8th combined convocation of the school, the vice chancellor, Prof Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi, said the national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribado has directed for more security personnel to be deployed to the main campus.

He said, “The Army is going to have a super camp there, the Department of Security Services (DSS) will have their presence there, the police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will also be there.

“They are going to start coming in the first week of December this year. Definitely, we will occupy that main campus 100 per cent by the second week of next month, and the crowd here may not be here”, he said.

The VC said of 4,365 graduating students, 112 will graduate with first-class degrees, 1,131 with second-class upper, while 2,276 have second-class lower, and 646 will graduate with third-class degrees.

He added that for the first time, the school will be graduating 450 postgraduate students, adding that out of the number, 11 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) eight academic masters, 75 professional master’s degrees and 149 postgraduate diplomas.

On the chains of activities for the convocation, the VC said some prominent personalities in the state and outside the state will be honoured with doctorate degrees, the former Katsina State governor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, the Emir Daura, Umar Faruq Umar, Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayaro among others to be conferred with honorary degrees.